After clicking the link above, select “Tarrant County, Texas COVID-19 Vaccinations” from the Choose Your Location dropdown menu to begin.
Didn’t find a vaccination site in your area? Browse for additional locations.
We have answers to some of the most common questions about how to register for a COVID-19 vaccine below.
Every person in Texas over 16 years of age is eligible to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine.
You can register to get your vaccine right now by clicking here and selecting Tarrant County as your location.
We are scheduling individual appointments; it is preferred, but not required, that each person registering uses their own email address. Individuals can use a cell phone number or email address to register for the vaccine.
You can call our dedicated hotline number 1-877-534-0319, and select prompt 7 for registration assistance.
Everyone completing registration will receive an 8-digit vaccination code. You will then use the 8-digit vaccination code to validate your account through a verification code sent to you by email or text message. Verifying in the system with this code will mean you have successfully registered, and are in the system. If you have any issues registering you may call the hotline (1-877-534-0319) to verify your account.
You will receive your appointment confirmation through either email, phone, and/or text message. Please follow the instructions in your appointment message.
Visit the CDC page: “What to Expect at Your Appointment to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19” for more information.
No. When you register for the vaccine, you have the ability to schedule both your first and second shot. You will also receive a reminder card after your first shot and an email, phone call or text message with a reminder.
Yes. The vaccine is recommended for people who previously have been infected with COVID-19.
If you register through HSC, you will be assigned a vaccine. This may change in the future once more vaccines are available. Please note only Pfizer and Moderna are available at this time.
Please make every effort to show up to your appointment at the scheduled location, date and time. If you can’t make your appointment, please call the hotline (1-877-534-0319) and they will provide assistance.
If you want to cancel your appointment, please call the hotline (1-877-534-0319) and they will provide assistance.